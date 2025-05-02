Left Menu

BJP Demands Resignation of Himachal Pradesh CM and Congress State Chief Amid Factionalism

The BJP in Himachal Pradesh calls for the resignation of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Congress State Chief Pratibha Singh. Allegations of internal conflict and mismanagement of funds have led to public dissatisfaction and disputes within the Congress party.

In Himachal Pradesh, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has demanded the resignation of both Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Congress State Chief Pratibha Singh. The BJP, through its MLA and state spokesperson Randheer Sharma, claims that factionalism within the Congress has led to a collapse in governance.

In a press conference held in Shimla, Sharma highlighted growing tensions among Congress workers. A conflict in Bilaspur, witnessed by Pradesh Congress Committee chief and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh, escalated into public altercations and sloganeering. This incident, Sharma stated, reflects the internal discord plaguing the Congress.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the Congress government's performance, Sharma reported complaints over stalled development projects and alleged misuse of public funds. As per Sharma, even Pratibha Singh's concerns have been ignored, further undermining her authority. The BJP asserts that it's time for the Chief Minister to step down for the betterment of the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

