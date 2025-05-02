Ukraine-U.S. Minerals Deal: A Strategic Boost for Defense and Reconstruction

Ukraine is preparing for a critical parliamentary vote on May 8 to ratify a minerals deal with the United States. This agreement, clinched earlier in the week, promises to strengthen Ukraine's defense systems with U.S. air defense capabilities and support the nation in its reconstruction efforts.

The accord grants the United States preferential investment access to Ukraine's mineral extraction projects, a move seen as pivotal in repairing Kyiv's ties with Washington. In a strategic partnership, any new military aid from the U.S. to Ukraine can contribute to a jointly established fund.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal underscores the importance of the deal in bolstering national defense, while the Ukrainian cabinet races to secure parliamentary ratification. This development is crucial in light of ongoing Russian aggression and the need for strong military backing.

(With inputs from agencies.)