Australia's Election Showdown: A Battle Over Housing and Cost of Living

Australia's general election opened on Saturday, focusing on high living costs and a housing shortage. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese seeks a second term against opposition leader Peter Dutton. The election may result in a minority government amidst economic challenges and changing demographics, with housing and energy as key issues.

Polls have opened in Australia's general election, with the nation grappling with high living costs and a housing shortage. Voting spans three time zones, from 8 am to 6 pm local time. A notable 8.6 million out of 18.1 million registered voters had already cast their ballots prior to election day.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labour Party is pursuing a second term, facing a challenge from conservative opposition leader Peter Dutton. The election unfolds amid financial pressures, notably annual inflation that peaked at 7.8% following Labour's 2022 victory. Interest rates have since risen, currently poised at 4.35% as the central bank navigates global economic uncertainties.

Significantly, the election could yield a minority government, reminiscent of past electoral shifts. The campaigns' focus on demographic changes highlights the outnumbering of Baby Boomers by younger voters. Housing and energy are pivotal issues; Dutton advocates for nuclear power, while Labour emphasizes renewable energy adoption. The election also saw a last-minute endorsement for Albanese from WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

