Australia's Election Showdown: A Battle Over Housing and Cost of Living

Polls have opened in Australia's general election, with the nation grappling with high living costs and a housing shortage. Voting spans three time zones, from 8 am to 6 pm local time. A notable 8.6 million out of 18.1 million registered voters had already cast their ballots prior to election day.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labour Party is pursuing a second term, facing a challenge from conservative opposition leader Peter Dutton. The election unfolds amid financial pressures, notably annual inflation that peaked at 7.8% following Labour's 2022 victory. Interest rates have since risen, currently poised at 4.35% as the central bank navigates global economic uncertainties.

Significantly, the election could yield a minority government, reminiscent of past electoral shifts. The campaigns' focus on demographic changes highlights the outnumbering of Baby Boomers by younger voters. Housing and energy are pivotal issues; Dutton advocates for nuclear power, while Labour emphasizes renewable energy adoption. The election also saw a last-minute endorsement for Albanese from WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

(With inputs from agencies.)