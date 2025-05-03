Left Menu

Australia Decides: Labor Set to Triumph as Trump Shadow Looms

Australia's national election began with polls indicating a likely victory for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor Party. Despite global uncertainty tied to Donald Trump's policies, both major parties focused on cost-of-living issues. Labor has positioned opposition leader Peter Dutton as a version of Trump to sway public opinion.

Updated: 03-05-2025 09:16 IST
Australians headed to the polls on Saturday in a national election expected to favor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor Party over the conservative opposition. Albanese's government focused its campaign on improving housing and healthcare, aiming to consolidate its strong foundations.

The opposition leader, Peter Dutton, challenged voters to choose his Liberal-National coalition, emphasizing the need to 'get our country back on track.' This election closely follows Canada's Liberal Party regaining power, partly in response to Trump's controversial policies.

While both major Australian parties have highlighted cost-of-living concerns, the prevailing global tension due to Trump's tariffs became a significant issue. Opinion polls show Labor attempting to link Dutton to Trump, hoping to capitalize on negative sentiments associated with the U.S. President.

