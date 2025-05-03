Australia Decides: Labor Set to Triumph as Trump Shadow Looms

Australians headed to the polls on Saturday in a national election expected to favor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor Party over the conservative opposition. Albanese's government focused its campaign on improving housing and healthcare, aiming to consolidate its strong foundations.

The opposition leader, Peter Dutton, challenged voters to choose his Liberal-National coalition, emphasizing the need to 'get our country back on track.' This election closely follows Canada's Liberal Party regaining power, partly in response to Trump's controversial policies.

While both major Australian parties have highlighted cost-of-living concerns, the prevailing global tension due to Trump's tariffs became a significant issue. Opinion polls show Labor attempting to link Dutton to Trump, hoping to capitalize on negative sentiments associated with the U.S. President.

