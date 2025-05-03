Zelenskiy and Trump Forge Stronger Ties Amid War: Air Defense & Sanctions Take Center Stage
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed air defense systems and sanctions on Russia with Donald Trump during a Vatican meeting. Both leaders advocated for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. A critical minerals deal was reached, benefiting both nations and boosting U.S. investments in Ukraine.
In a landmark meeting at the Vatican, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and former U.S. President Donald Trump focused discussions on air defense systems and sanctions against Russia. The meeting, described as the best between the two leaders, took place during Pope Francis' funeral.
During the discussions, Zelenskiy highlighted a recently signed critical minerals deal. This accord grants the U.S. preferential access to Ukraine's mineral resources, enhancing economic ties and supporting Ukraine's reconstruction efforts, in addition to bolstering air defense capabilities—a key concern for Kyiv amidst ongoing conflict.
The talks also touched on the necessity of a 30-day ceasefire, deemed crucial by both leaders for facilitating peace in the region. Despite Moscow's tepid response, with a proposed shorter truce, Ukraine remains firm in its demand for a comprehensive ceasefire period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
