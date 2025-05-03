Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Farmers in Crisis: Political Clash over MSP Policies

YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy criticizes the TDP-led NDA government for its failure to offer Minimum Support Price (MSP) to Andhra Pradesh farmers, allegedly causing them financial distress. Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar counters the claims, alleging that the NDA has been supporting farmers and settling dues.

Amaravati | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:26 IST
The political tension in Andhra Pradesh intensifies as YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses the TDP-led NDA government of neglecting the state's farmers by failing to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce. Farmers struggle with significant financial losses due to inadequate government intervention.

Reddy highlights that crucial crops, including chillies and cotton, are sold well below the MSP, burdening farmers with debt. He contrasts this with his party's tenure, during which significant funds were allocated to support farmers, including those cultivating tobacco without MSP coverage.

However, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar rebuts these claims, stating the NDA's commitment to farmer welfare. He cites the procurement of paddy and immediate financial disbursement as evidence. Despite differing narratives, the pressing issue of agricultural distress demands urgent government attention.

