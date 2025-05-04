Global Highlights: Political Shifts, Military Movements, and Diplomatic Struggles

Israel has urged Qatar to 'stop playing both sides' in Gaza negotiations, sparking rejection from Doha. Meanwhile, the People's Action Party secures another election win in Singapore, maintaining its decades-long governance amid global economic challenges.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum claims she dismissed a proposal by Donald Trump to send U.S. troops to combat drug trafficking, emphasizing national sovereignty. In another Trump-related incident, an AI-generated image of Trump as the pope has stirred controversy.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un highlights advancements in tank technology, as South Korea's conservatives choose Kim Moon-soo as their presidential candidate. Global tensions rise as Israel ramps up military reserve deployments following postponed diplomatic plans.

