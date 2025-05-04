Trump Stands Firm on Powell, Amidst Tariff Drama

Amidst ongoing tensions over tariffs, U.S. President Donald Trump declared he will not replace Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell before his term concludes in 2026. Despite describing Powell as 'a total stiff,' Trump expects eventual interest rate cuts.

During an NBC News interview, Trump repeatedly emphasized Powell's lack of support for him but underscored his commitment to retaining Powell until 2026. The president's comments sought to allay market anxieties sparked by his sharp criticisms of Powell, which previously caused dramatic stock market fluctuations.

Trump's administration navigates complex trade negotiations with over 15 countries, while substantial tariffs remain in place. Although relations with China are tense, Trump noted Beijing's eagerness to reach a trade agreement, which he insists must be equitable.

