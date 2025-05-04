Left Menu

Trump Stands Firm on Powell, Amidst Tariff Drama

In a recent interview, President Trump affirmed that Jerome Powell would remain as the Federal Reserve Chairman until 2026. Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Powell's reluctance to lower interest rates. The President's statements aim to ease concerns over market volatility and ongoing tariff negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 18:37 IST
Trump Stands Firm on Powell, Amidst Tariff Drama
Trump

Amidst ongoing tensions over tariffs, U.S. President Donald Trump declared he will not replace Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell before his term concludes in 2026. Despite describing Powell as 'a total stiff,' Trump expects eventual interest rate cuts.

During an NBC News interview, Trump repeatedly emphasized Powell's lack of support for him but underscored his commitment to retaining Powell until 2026. The president's comments sought to allay market anxieties sparked by his sharp criticisms of Powell, which previously caused dramatic stock market fluctuations.

Trump's administration navigates complex trade negotiations with over 15 countries, while substantial tariffs remain in place. Although relations with China are tense, Trump noted Beijing's eagerness to reach a trade agreement, which he insists must be equitable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025