Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Allegations Surround Gaurav Gogoi's Alleged Pakistan Connections

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of having ties to Pakistan and questioned his parliamentary candidate status. Sarma urged Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for explanations, while Gogoi refuted allegations, criticizing Sarma's focus on his family instead of addressing pressing regional issues, including youth unemployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:34 IST
Political Tensions Rise as Allegations Surround Gaurav Gogoi's Alleged Pakistan Connections
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions in Assam intensified as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma openly accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of having suspicious ties with Pakistan, questioning his eligibility as a parliamentary candidate. Sarma declared plans to confront Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with the allegations.

Gogoi, who serves as the deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, dismissed the accusations and criticized Sarma for engaging in personal attacks rather than addressing pressing state issues, such as unemployment and educational deficiencies. He challenged the Chief Minister to reveal findings from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was tasked to probe these allegations.

The ongoing controversy has further escalated with Sarma suggesting foreign involvement in Gogoi's personal affairs and potential government action. Gogoi has yet to file legal actions against these claims, emphasizing he would rather focus on serving his constituents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025