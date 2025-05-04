Political Tensions Rise as Allegations Surround Gaurav Gogoi's Alleged Pakistan Connections

Political tensions in Assam intensified as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma openly accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of having suspicious ties with Pakistan, questioning his eligibility as a parliamentary candidate. Sarma declared plans to confront Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with the allegations.

Gogoi, who serves as the deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, dismissed the accusations and criticized Sarma for engaging in personal attacks rather than addressing pressing state issues, such as unemployment and educational deficiencies. He challenged the Chief Minister to reveal findings from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was tasked to probe these allegations.

The ongoing controversy has further escalated with Sarma suggesting foreign involvement in Gogoi's personal affairs and potential government action. Gogoi has yet to file legal actions against these claims, emphasizing he would rather focus on serving his constituents.

(With inputs from agencies.)