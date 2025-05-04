Political Tensions Rise as Allegations Surround Gaurav Gogoi's Alleged Pakistan Connections
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of having ties to Pakistan and questioned his parliamentary candidate status. Sarma urged Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for explanations, while Gogoi refuted allegations, criticizing Sarma's focus on his family instead of addressing pressing regional issues, including youth unemployment.
- Country:
- India
Political tensions in Assam intensified as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma openly accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of having suspicious ties with Pakistan, questioning his eligibility as a parliamentary candidate. Sarma declared plans to confront Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with the allegations.
Gogoi, who serves as the deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, dismissed the accusations and criticized Sarma for engaging in personal attacks rather than addressing pressing state issues, such as unemployment and educational deficiencies. He challenged the Chief Minister to reveal findings from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was tasked to probe these allegations.
The ongoing controversy has further escalated with Sarma suggesting foreign involvement in Gogoi's personal affairs and potential government action. Gogoi has yet to file legal actions against these claims, emphasizing he would rather focus on serving his constituents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sanaudha Unrest: Love Jihad Allegations Spark Violence in Madhya Pradesh
Investor Confidence Shaken After Allegations Against BluSmart and Gensol Engineering
Journalist Niaz Baloch Faces Threats from Pakistani Intelligence: A Call for Global Action
BluSmart Allegations: A Blow to Investor Confidence
Railway Pilot's Chilling Allegations: A Murder Plot Unveiled