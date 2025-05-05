Left Menu

Trump's Bold Offer: U.S. Troops to Tackle Mexican Cartels

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed offering military assistance to Mexico to combat drug cartels. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum publicly disclosed and subsequently declined the offer, underscoring Mexico's desire to handle the crisis independently. Trump cited the cartels' deadly impact as the catalyst for his proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 05:51 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 05:51 IST
On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump affirmed he had extended an offer to deploy American troops to Mexico, intending to aid Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum in the fight against drug trafficking. This revelation comes after Sheinbaum publicly declined the proposal.

Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, labeled the drug cartels as 'horrible people' responsible for thousands of deaths, justifying his offer for U.S. intervention.

'If Mexico wanted help with the cartels, we would be honored to go in and do it,' Trump asserted, signifying a gesture aimed at curbing the influence of drug lords across the border.

