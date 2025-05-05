Trump's Bold Offer: U.S. Troops to Tackle Mexican Cartels

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump affirmed he had extended an offer to deploy American troops to Mexico, intending to aid Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum in the fight against drug trafficking. This revelation comes after Sheinbaum publicly declined the proposal.

Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, labeled the drug cartels as 'horrible people' responsible for thousands of deaths, justifying his offer for U.S. intervention.

'If Mexico wanted help with the cartels, we would be honored to go in and do it,' Trump asserted, signifying a gesture aimed at curbing the influence of drug lords across the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)