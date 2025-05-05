Sambit Patra's Mission in Manipur: Bridging Peace Amid Political Tumult
BJP's North East in-charge, Sambit Patra, visited Manipur to meet with MLAs from Meitei and Kuki communities. His visit aims to facilitate dialogue towards establishing a stable government in Manipur, currently under President's rule, following ethnic violence between the communities since May 2023.
BJP's North East in-charge, Sambit Patra, touched down in Manipur on Monday, marking a step towards reconciling the politically turbulent state.
Upon arrival, Patra immediately moved to Churachandpur by chopper to engage with Kuki leaders and local BJP MLAs, reflecting efforts to mend ties between the Meitei and Kuki communities amidst ongoing unrest.
This visit follows an appeal by 21 state MLAs urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to establish a 'popular government' to replace President's rule, imposed after Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation in February, which has left the assembly in suspended animation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
