Left Menu

Sambit Patra's Mission in Manipur: Bridging Peace Amid Political Tumult

BJP's North East in-charge, Sambit Patra, visited Manipur to meet with MLAs from Meitei and Kuki communities. His visit aims to facilitate dialogue towards establishing a stable government in Manipur, currently under President's rule, following ethnic violence between the communities since May 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:58 IST
Sambit Patra's Mission in Manipur: Bridging Peace Amid Political Tumult
Sambit Patra
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's North East in-charge, Sambit Patra, touched down in Manipur on Monday, marking a step towards reconciling the politically turbulent state.

Upon arrival, Patra immediately moved to Churachandpur by chopper to engage with Kuki leaders and local BJP MLAs, reflecting efforts to mend ties between the Meitei and Kuki communities amidst ongoing unrest.

This visit follows an appeal by 21 state MLAs urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to establish a 'popular government' to replace President's rule, imposed after Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation in February, which has left the assembly in suspended animation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025