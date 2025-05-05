Left Menu

Australia's 2025 Election: The Year Social Media Politics Fell Flat

Australia's 2025 election attempted to mimic the U.S. strategy of leveraging podcasts and social media for political gains. However, this approach faltered, with the attention largely diverted by Trump's global impact. Public engagement on these platforms declined, showing a disconnect from political discourse in Australia's digital environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 12:31 IST
Australia's 2025 Election: The Year Social Media Politics Fell Flat
Syrian elections Image Credit:

Nigel Marsh, an Australian podcast host, was left puzzled when the expected boost in listeners from featuring Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not materialize. The decline, despite intersecting with an election period, highlighted a pivotal shift in political media strategy.

Efforts by Australian politicians to replicate former U.S. President Trump's success using non-traditional media channels fell short in the 2025 election. Analysis indicated a marked decrease in online political engagement, coinciding with Trump's economic maneuvers, overshadowing local political narratives.

Data showed diminishing interaction across social media platforms, suggesting voter fatigue in Australia's digital sphere. Experts cited Trump's influence as a significant factor, overshadowing domestic political efforts and altering the landscape of online political engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025