Nigel Marsh, an Australian podcast host, was left puzzled when the expected boost in listeners from featuring Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not materialize. The decline, despite intersecting with an election period, highlighted a pivotal shift in political media strategy.

Efforts by Australian politicians to replicate former U.S. President Trump's success using non-traditional media channels fell short in the 2025 election. Analysis indicated a marked decrease in online political engagement, coinciding with Trump's economic maneuvers, overshadowing local political narratives.

Data showed diminishing interaction across social media platforms, suggesting voter fatigue in Australia's digital sphere. Experts cited Trump's influence as a significant factor, overshadowing domestic political efforts and altering the landscape of online political engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)