Diplomatic Dialogues: Trump and Erdogan's Strategic Call

Former U.S. President Donald Trump discussed various international issues, including Ukraine, Syria, and Gaza, with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. He proposed collaborative efforts to end the conflict involving Russia and Ukraine. Erdogan will visit Washington, and Trump received an invitation to visit Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:52 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump reported that he had a substantive phone conversation with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, addressing critical international matters, such as the ongoing war in Ukraine, and issues related to Syria and Gaza.

Following the conversation, Trump revealed that Erdogan is scheduled to visit Washington. In return, the Turkish President extended an invitation for Trump to visit Turkey.

Emphasizing the urgency of their discussions, Trump expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Erdogan to bring an end to the 'ridiculous, but deadly' conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as stated in a social media announcement.

