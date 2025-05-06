Left Menu

Apology and Accountability: Darmanin's U-Turn on Stade de France Chaos

Former French interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, has publicly apologized to Liverpool fans for blaming them for the 2022 Champions League final chaos. Acknowledging inadequate security and his own errors, Darmanin retracted his claims about English fans, admitting delinquents caused the trouble.

In a significant shift, France's former interior minister Gerald Darmanin has issued an apology to Liverpool fans, retracting his previous accusations against them for the turmoil at the Stade de France during the 2022 Champions League final in Paris.

In the aftermath of the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid, fans experienced severe crowd congestion, leading to a 30-minute delay. Reports showed French police using tear gas and employing aggressive measures on fans, who were directed into overcrowded areas. Initially, Darmanin blamed English fans for the disturbances, citing fake tickets.

However, speaking on the French Legend show on YouTube, Darmanin admitted his fault, labeling the incident as "the biggest failure" of his career. He acknowledged he failed to identify that delinquents, not English fans, caused the issues and expressed his sincere apologies to them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

