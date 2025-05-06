Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Yemen Amid Houthi Missile Attacks
Israeli airstrikes hit Yemen's Sanaa International Airport, following Houthi missile attacks near Ben Gurion Airport in Israel. The ongoing conflict, involving Iranian-backed Houthis, underscores the tension between Israel and the 'Axis of Resistance'. Both sides have sustained casualties amidst ongoing hostilities.
Israeli military forces conducted airstrikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, targeting the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. The attack came after a missile launched by the Houthis struck an access road near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, prompting a brief halt in air traffic.
Israel's strikes hit Sanaa International Airport, with warnings issued for the evacuation of surrounding areas. The military campaign followed the Houthi missile attacks, which have become a recurring threat posed by the rebels, aligned with Iran's 'Axis of Resistance'.
Both sides have incurred casualties in the ongoing conflict, with Israel conducting multiple strikes on the rebels' infrastructure. The escalation highlights the intricate web of regional allegiances and the persistent tensions defining Middle Eastern geopolitics.
