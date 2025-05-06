Jammu and Kashmir Congress Stance on Indo-Pak Tensions
Tariq Hameed Karra, chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress, declared the party's support for government actions against terrorism following a deadly attack in Pahalgam. He urged caution to avoid harming innocents and emphasized pride in Congress's role in the upcoming caste census decision.
Tariq Hameed Karra, head of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress, expressed the party's unequivocal support for the Indian government's prospective measures against terrorism after a gruesome attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.
As India and Pakistan remain on edge, Karra urged the government to take necessary actions but cautioned against collateral damage that could affect innocents. He reasserted the Congress's backing if the government proceeds with measures conducive to national interest.
Karra also took pride in the Congress's influence on the decision to include caste data in the upcoming census, attributing the move to Rahul Gandhi's dedication and efforts.
