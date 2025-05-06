Historic Leadership Change: Friedrich Merz Becomes Germany's Chancellor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Friedrich Merz, the newly appointed Chancellor of Germany, on Tuesday.

In a message posted on X, Modi expressed his eagerness to strengthen the India-Germany Strategic Partnership under Merz's leadership. Merz achieved the role after winning a second parliamentary vote, following an unprecedented first-round setback.

The conservative leader's ascension as the 10th chancellor since World War II marks a historic transition, as no candidate in postwar Germany had ever failed to secure their position on the initial ballot.

(With inputs from agencies.)