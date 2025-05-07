Trump's Middle East Tour Omits Israel

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he would not be visiting Israel as part of his planned trip to the Middle East next week. The confirmation was made during a press briefing at the White House.

Trump's itinerary includes visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, but Israel is noticeably absent from the list. This decision has sparked discussions and speculation in diplomatic and national security circles, where many believed he might extend his tour to include the U.S. ally.

Despite widespread rumors, the White House has maintained that there were never any confirmed plans to include Israel in the upcoming trip. The situation continues to be a topic of interest among international observers and policymakers.

