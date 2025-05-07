Left Menu

Trump's Middle East Tour Omits Israel

President Donald Trump revealed he will not visit Israel during his upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE. Despite speculation about extending his trip to include Israel, the White House clarified no plans are confirmed for such a visit at this time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2025 03:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 03:05 IST
Trump's Middle East Tour Omits Israel
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he would not be visiting Israel as part of his planned trip to the Middle East next week. The confirmation was made during a press briefing at the White House.

Trump's itinerary includes visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, but Israel is noticeably absent from the list. This decision has sparked discussions and speculation in diplomatic and national security circles, where many believed he might extend his tour to include the U.S. ally.

Despite widespread rumors, the White House has maintained that there were never any confirmed plans to include Israel in the upcoming trip. The situation continues to be a topic of interest among international observers and policymakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025