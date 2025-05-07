Left Menu

Justice Served: Indian Armed Forces Strike Against Terror Camps

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh applauded the Indian armed forces for their actions against terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. He mentioned that the wounds of the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in 26 deaths, still affect him. State Congress Chief Keisham Meghachandra echoed pride in the armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 07-05-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 09:19 IST
Justice Served: Indian Armed Forces Strike Against Terror Camps
N Biren Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has commended the decisive actions of the Indian armed forces targeting terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Singh emotionally reflected on the devastating Pahalgam attack, which tragically claimed 26 lives, stating, 'The wounds of Pahalgam still ache.'

Sharing his sentiments on the platform X, Singh firmly declared, 'Justice has begun to answer,' symbolizing hope and closure for many affected by past atrocities. His words resonated with a nationalistic fervor, concluding with the patriotic exclamation, 'Jai Hind!'

Echoing the sentiment, State Congress Chief Keisham Meghachandra aligned with the statement of party leader Rahul Gandhi, who also praised the armed forces for their actions. 'Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!' he declared, underlining a united spirit in recognition of the military's efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025