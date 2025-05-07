Justice Served: Indian Armed Forces Strike Against Terror Camps
Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh applauded the Indian armed forces for their actions against terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. He mentioned that the wounds of the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in 26 deaths, still affect him. State Congress Chief Keisham Meghachandra echoed pride in the armed forces.
In a bold statement, former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has commended the decisive actions of the Indian armed forces targeting terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Singh emotionally reflected on the devastating Pahalgam attack, which tragically claimed 26 lives, stating, 'The wounds of Pahalgam still ache.'
Sharing his sentiments on the platform X, Singh firmly declared, 'Justice has begun to answer,' symbolizing hope and closure for many affected by past atrocities. His words resonated with a nationalistic fervor, concluding with the patriotic exclamation, 'Jai Hind!'
Echoing the sentiment, State Congress Chief Keisham Meghachandra aligned with the statement of party leader Rahul Gandhi, who also praised the armed forces for their actions. 'Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!' he declared, underlining a united spirit in recognition of the military's efforts.
