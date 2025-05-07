Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Israeli Drone Strike in Lebanon Targets Hamas Member

An Israeli drone strike on a car in Sidon, Lebanon, resulted in the death of a Hamas member. This development is part of Israel's ongoing military actions against Hamas in Lebanon. The Lebanese government has issued warnings to Hamas about potential consequences if attacks are launched from its territory.

07-05-2025
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

An Israeli drone strike targeted a car in Sidon, a port city in southern Lebanon, early Wednesday morning, killing one person, according to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency.

The deceased, identified by security officials speaking to The Associated Press, was reportedly a member of the Palestinian Hamas group, highlighting the growing reach of Israel's military actions in the region.

In the past 19 months, Israel has increasingly targeted Hamas operatives in Lebanon, where the group maintains a military foothold. With the escalation of the Israel-Hamas war since its resurgence on October 7, 2023, Lebanese authorities have arrested several individuals associated with Hamas, suspected of launching rocket attacks into Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

