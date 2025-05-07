Operation Sindoor: A Nation Unites in Patriotic Triumph

The recent execution of Operation Sindoor has garnered bipartisan support, with leaders across India's political spectrum applauding the armed forces for their decisive actions against terror threats.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, among others, praised the success of the missile strikes, which targeted key installations of banned terror outfits, including Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Social media platforms were rife with patriotic slogans as leaders from different parties, including Rahul Gandhi and Yogi Adityanath, expressed their admiration for the military's efforts, reinforcing national solidarity in combating terrorism.

