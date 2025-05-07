Operation Sindoor: A Nation Unites in Patriotic Triumph
Operation Sindoor, a coordinated missile attack on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, received widespread commendation from Indian leaders. The operation targeted key sites of terror groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, showcasing India's strong stance against terrorism and prompting patriotic slogans from various political leaders.
- Country:
- India
The recent execution of Operation Sindoor has garnered bipartisan support, with leaders across India's political spectrum applauding the armed forces for their decisive actions against terror threats.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, among others, praised the success of the missile strikes, which targeted key installations of banned terror outfits, including Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Social media platforms were rife with patriotic slogans as leaders from different parties, including Rahul Gandhi and Yogi Adityanath, expressed their admiration for the military's efforts, reinforcing national solidarity in combating terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
