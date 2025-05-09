Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Push: Ceasefire Hopes in Ukraine

President Trump had a constructive call with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy discussing a potential 30-day ceasefire with Russia. The White House confirmed that while the conversation was productive, a planned meeting with Russian President Putin next week has been canceled, highlighting ongoing diplomatic complexities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent diplomatic effort, U.S. President Donald Trump held a 'very good and productive' phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The call centered on hopes for a 30-day ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and Russia, according to the White House.

Despite these developments, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt clarified that a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was scheduled for next week in the Middle East, has been canceled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

