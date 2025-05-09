Trump's Diplomatic Push: Ceasefire Hopes in Ukraine
President Trump had a constructive call with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy discussing a potential 30-day ceasefire with Russia. The White House confirmed that while the conversation was productive, a planned meeting with Russian President Putin next week has been canceled, highlighting ongoing diplomatic complexities.
In a recent diplomatic effort, U.S. President Donald Trump held a 'very good and productive' phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
The call centered on hopes for a 30-day ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and Russia, according to the White House.
Despite these developments, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt clarified that a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was scheduled for next week in the Middle East, has been canceled.
