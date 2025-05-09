Trump's Diplomatic Push: Ceasefire Hopes in Ukraine

In a recent diplomatic effort, U.S. President Donald Trump held a 'very good and productive' phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The call centered on hopes for a 30-day ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and Russia, according to the White House.

Despite these developments, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt clarified that a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was scheduled for next week in the Middle East, has been canceled.

