Bangladesh's Governance Crisis: A New Era Looms
Bangladesh's interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus announced an imminent decision on banning the Awami League amid student-led National Citizen Party (NCP) protests. The NCP, which led to Sheikh Hasina's ousting, demands the disbandment of the ruling party over alleged autocratic and terrorist activities.
In the wake of political turmoil, Bangladesh's interim government hinted at a swift decision on the potential ban of the Awami League. The announcement follows fervent demonstrations by the newly established National Citizen Party (NCP), whose student-led protests previously unseated former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year.
On Thursday night, activists from the NCP initiated a rally near interim government head Professor Muhammad Yunus's residence, demanding action against the Awami League due to accusations of autocratic governance and terrorist activities. The protests gained momentum with Islamist groups joining the cause, establishing blockades across Dhaka.
Despite distancing itself from calls for a political ban, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party remains a crucial observer of the unfolding events. Most Awami League leaders remain detained or in hiding, while Sheikh Hasina is reportedly residing in India to evade multiple legal charges.
