Left Menu

Bangladesh's Governance Crisis: A New Era Looms

Bangladesh's interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus announced an imminent decision on banning the Awami League amid student-led National Citizen Party (NCP) protests. The NCP, which led to Sheikh Hasina's ousting, demands the disbandment of the ruling party over alleged autocratic and terrorist activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 10-05-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 00:33 IST
Bangladesh's Governance Crisis: A New Era Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In the wake of political turmoil, Bangladesh's interim government hinted at a swift decision on the potential ban of the Awami League. The announcement follows fervent demonstrations by the newly established National Citizen Party (NCP), whose student-led protests previously unseated former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year.

On Thursday night, activists from the NCP initiated a rally near interim government head Professor Muhammad Yunus's residence, demanding action against the Awami League due to accusations of autocratic governance and terrorist activities. The protests gained momentum with Islamist groups joining the cause, establishing blockades across Dhaka.

Despite distancing itself from calls for a political ban, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party remains a crucial observer of the unfolding events. Most Awami League leaders remain detained or in hiding, while Sheikh Hasina is reportedly residing in India to evade multiple legal charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025