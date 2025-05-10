Left Menu

Singapore Urges India and Pakistan to De-escalate Amid Rising Tensions

Singapore expresses deep concern over the escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls for diplomatic efforts to ensure civilian safety. Singaporeans are advised against non-essential travel to affected areas, emphasizing personal safety and vigilance.

Updated: 10-05-2025 05:54 IST
Singapore Urges India and Pakistan to De-escalate Amid Rising Tensions
  Singapore

Singapore has expressed serious concern over the escalating military confrontation between India and Pakistan. The city-state's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is urging both nations to adopt diplomatic measures to calm tensions and safeguard civilians.

The situation intensified when Indian forces conducted precision strikes on Pakistani territory in retaliation for a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, which had cross-border connections.

In response, Pakistan launched drone attacks across multiple locations in India, with the volatile situation prompting Singapore to advise its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

