Night of Explosions: India-Pakistan Tension Escalates

After a tense night, residents of Punjab's Pathankot and Jalandhar districts awoke to explosion-like sounds. Air sirens blared in districts including Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, and Ferozepur as the military conflict between India and Pakistan intensified, according to officials.

In Haryana's Sirsa, a similar scenario unfolded with locals reporting blast-like sounds past midnight. An unidentified projectile struck a residential area in Punjab's Jalandhar, resulting in injuries to a migrant laborer and damages to property, officials confirmed.

Jalandhar authorities urged populations to avoid large gatherings and keep indoors, citing safety measures. This caution comes amid Pakistan's recent drone attacks targeting multiple Indian locations. Security forces notably thwarted several drone incursions in Punjab, signaling a sharp rise in Indo-Pak tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)