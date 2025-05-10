Left Menu

Ceasefire Talks Falter Amid Escalating Russian Strikes in Ukraine

Following U.S. proposals for a ceasefire, Russia hesitates, continuing attacks on Ukraine. Despite Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's readiness to halt hostilities, Russian strikes on civilian areas intensify, causing numerous casualties. Attempts at ceasefires fail, as deadly assaults, including missile and drone attacks, persist, leading to significant civilian loss.

Ceasefire Talks Falter Amid Escalating Russian Strikes in Ukraine
  Ukraine

In the Saudi city of Jeddah, Ukrainian and American delegations held high-level discussions that led the United States to propose a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his readiness to accept, but the Russian leader rejected the proposal, arguing it benefitted Ukraine and its allies.

Russia continued its military campaign along the 1,000-mile front line, targeting civilian infrastructure and residential areas. Since Ukraine's call for a ceasefire on March 11, Russian attacks have resulted in at least 117 civilian deaths and over 1,000 injuries, primarily from long-range drones and missiles.

Despite temporary ceasefire attempts for Easter and Victory Day, Russian strikes remain relentless, overshadowing events such as Moscow's Victory Day festivities. The persistence of hostilities has exacerbated casualties, with attacks like the one killing 35 in Sumy on Palm Sunday reflecting the dire humanitarian impact.

