Ukraine and Allies Rally for Historic Ceasefire Agreement

Ukraine and its allies are urging Russia to agree to a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. European leaders visited Kyiv to discuss truce possibilities amidst ongoing conflict. Despite Russia's three-day ceasefire, violence persists. European nations stress the importance of the war in Ukraine for continental security and support increased military aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-05-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 17:00 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine, alongside its allies, has proposed a full, unconditional 30-day ceasefire with Russia. This comes amidst the sustained conflict that has ravaged the region for nearly three years now, as Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced on Saturday.

The call for peace coincides with efforts by the leadership of France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom, whose top officials visited Kyiv, meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The visit marks a historic moment of European solidarity as these leaders commemorate the 80th anniversary of World War II's end and push for negotiations.

Despite Russia's previously declared unilateral ceasefire, which Ukraine accuses the Kremlin of violating, the appeal continues for a genuine cessation of hostilities. The European leaders emphasize the war's significance for the continent's security and call for increased military support for Ukraine, even as discussions for peace talks endure.

