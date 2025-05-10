Trump: The President of Peace Marks Historic Ceasefire
The US House Committee on Foreign Affairs has hailed President Donald Trump as the 'President of Peace' after he successfully mediated a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. The breakthrough came following escalating tensions and military exchanges between the two nations.
The US House Committee on Foreign Affairs has deemed President Donald Trump the 'President of Peace'. This declaration follows the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, mediated by the American leader.
The ceasefire was declared shortly after intense military exchanges between the neighboring nations escalated the conflict.
President Trump shared the details of the peace talks through a post on Truth Social, expressing gratitude for the cooperation and intelligence of both countries in reaching this critical agreement.
