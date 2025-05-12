CPI(M) Calls for Urgent Parliament Session to Address Indo-Pak Ceasefire and Incidents
CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a special parliamentary session to address tensions with Pakistan. This comes amid the U.S. announcing a ceasefire before India, and military operations targeting terror sites following a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary MA Baby has penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strongly advocating for a special parliamentary session to evaluate and address the de-escalation of hostilities with Pakistan. The letter highlights concerns surrounding recent ceasefire announcements and bilateral dispute resolutions.
MA Baby expressed apprehension about the U.S. President's early 'ceasefire announcement', which predates any official statement from Indian authorities. The veteran leader underscores India's long-standing policy of resolving conflicts bilaterally, without external intervention, and calls for clarity from Indian officials.
The call for a parliamentary session is further backed by CPI(M) floor leaders, seeking Prime Minister Modi's personal involvement in providing governmental clarifications. Meanwhile, recent military operations dubbed Operation Sindoor, targeting terror sites in Pakistan, raise the stakes in regional geopolitics following the Pahalgam attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
