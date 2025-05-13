Turkey's Diplomatic Dance: Hosting Russia-Ukraine Talks with Global Stakeholders

In a significant turn of diplomatic events, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan engaged in discussions regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal for direct negotiations with Ukraine. These talks, potentially set for this week in Turkey, have gained international attention according to the Russian ministry.

The Russian Federation plans to initiate direct conversations aimed at a Ukrainian settlement on May 15th in Istanbul, a move that comes after European leaders convened in Kyiv. Their call for a 30-day ceasefire placed pressure on Moscow, threatening new sanctions if demands for peace went unmet. In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed willingness for a Turkish rendezvous with Putin on Thursday.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated his readiness to participate in these crucial talks in Turkey. Zelenskiy, during Monday's video message, noted Russia's silence on his offer to meet Putin but highlighted Trump's backing of the initiative, adding an intriguing international dimension to the unfolding diplomatic efforts.

