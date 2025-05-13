Zelenskyy and Putin: Anticipated Talks Await Confirmation in Turkey
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Turkey to discuss the ongoing war. Although Putin's attendance is uncertain, US President Donald Trump supports the dialogue. Zelenskyy plans to meet Turkish President Erdogan in Ankara, waiting for Putin's confirmation.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for crucial talks in Turkey, aimed at addressing the prolonged conflict between their nations.
Zelenskyy confirmed his attendance in Ankara, where he will wait alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Putin's arrival, although Putin's participation remains unconfirmed.
US President Donald Trump has expressed support for the dialogue, urging both sides to engage in efforts to resolve the ongoing hostilities.
