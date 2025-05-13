Zelenskyy and Putin: Anticipated Talks Await Confirmation in Turkey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for crucial talks in Turkey, aimed at addressing the prolonged conflict between their nations.

Zelenskyy confirmed his attendance in Ankara, where he will wait alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Putin's arrival, although Putin's participation remains unconfirmed.

US President Donald Trump has expressed support for the dialogue, urging both sides to engage in efforts to resolve the ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)