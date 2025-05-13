Delhi Rally Honors Armed Forces: Citizens Unite for Operation Sindoor

The BJP-led Delhi government organized a rally along Kartavya Path on Tuesday to honor the armed forces for Operation Sindoor. The march saw an emotionally charged atmosphere as participants voiced patriotic slogans while heading towards the National War Memorial.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led the procession, carrying the tricolor flag alongside her cabinet ministers. In her address, Gupta emphasized the nation's solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces, asserting that India's citizens stand united against external aggression.

The rally drew in thousands, including schoolchildren, NCC cadets, and civil defense volunteers, highlighting a collective commitment to national defense. Minister Kapil Mishra lauded Modi's strategic decision-making, while participants like Radha, a volunteer, spoke about the march's role in strengthening public unity and resolve against terrorism.

