BJP's Resounding Victory in Assam Panchayat Elections Bolsters NDA's Development Agenda

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies have achieved a sweeping victory in Assam's panchayat elections, signaling strong support for the ruling coalition's development policies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the electorate of Assam for their overwhelming mandate in favor of the BJP-led alliance.

Official results indicate that the BJP clinched 219 out of 397 Zilla Parishad seats and dominated 901 out of 2,192 Anchalik Panchayat constituencies. The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a key partner in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), secured 147 Anchalik Panchayat constituencies, further bolstering the coalition's dominance in the local elections.

Prime Minister Modi, in a statement on social media platform X, reaffirmed his commitment to Assam's development, praising the worked efforts of NDA volunteers. While BJP allies AGP won 23 Zilla Parishad seats, the Congress secured 37 seats. Meanwhile, other parties and independents made modest gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)