Controversy Surrounds Bulgaria's Euro Adoption

The Bulgarian National Assembly, led by Speaker Nataliya Kiselova, has rejected President Rumen Radev's proposal for a national referendum on the euro adoption, citing constitutional breaches, according to BTA news agency.

President Radev suggested a vote on adopting the euro in 2026, which the government viewed as an obstruction to their plans aimed for next year. A government minister criticized the proposal as a deliberate effort to undermine the initiative.

Bulgaria aims to adopt the euro in January, pending evaluations from the European Commission and the European Central Bank. While economists highlight potential economic gains, such as increased foreign investment and favorable credit ratings, concerns over possible price increases, as experienced by Croatia, leave public opinion divided.

(With inputs from agencies.)