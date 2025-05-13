Controversy Erupts Over Police Halting 'Anti-Drug' Event in Kerala

The recent halting of an 'anti-drug awareness campaign' by Kerala police in Perinthalmanna has sparked heated criticism from opposition parties, including the Congress and IUML. The event, organized by a Muslim student group, extended beyond its permissible time, prompting police intervention. Leaders of both parties have taken to social media to condemn what they consider a heavy-handed approach.

Congress working president A P Anil Kumar accused the police of attempting to create unrest by stopping what he called an anti-drug awareness drive attended by thousands. Critics have likened the police's insistence to curtail the programme to an act of 'intolerance'.

The Perinthalmanna police defended their actions by stating the event was not an anti-drug campaign but rather a state summit. The decision to halt the programme was necessitated by complaints from locals about loud microphones late into the night, according to the police, who dismissed allegations of unwarranted action.

