Zelenskiy Plans Vatican Visit Amid War Commitments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is considering attending Pope Leo's inaugural Mass at the Vatican. While in Rome, he hopes to hold discussions with other world leaders. The potential attendance hinges on ongoing war commitments and possible peace talks in Turkey, reflecting efforts for a lasting peace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is planning to attend the inaugural Mass for the newly elected Pope Leo at the Vatican this Sunday, though the visit depends on his war commitments, according to a top aide. Andriy Yermak, Zelenskiy's chief of staff, communicated these plans on Tuesday in a phone interview from Kyiv.

Yermak noted that if Zelenskiy makes the trip, he might also engage in discussions with other global leaders on the sidelines of the inauguration. Pope Leo has expressed his readiness to facilitate these meetings, aiming to foster a 'just and lasting peace' in Ukraine. The new pope, elected during a conclave concluded last Thursday, will be formally installed as the leader of the Roman Catholic Church at St. Peter's Square.

The event is expected to draw numerous world leaders. Yermak mentioned possible peace talks occurring in Turkey this week, which are a priority for Zelenskiy. Despite the challenges of attending during wartime, the Ukrainian president is keen to be in Rome. Concurrently, the Vatican serves as a significant venue for diplomatic engagements, as evidenced by Zelenskiy and former U.S. President Donald Trump's meeting after Pope Francis's funeral.

