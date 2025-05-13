Ugandan Military Tribunals: A New Battle for Civilian Rights

Uganda's parliament is being urged to approve a new bill allowing military tribunals to prosecute civilians, months after the country's Supreme Court ruled such practices unconstitutional. The move follows the transfer of opposition leader Kizza Besigye's trial to a civilian court, igniting concerns over fairness.

Political allies assert that accusations against Besigye, a former presidential contender challenging President Yoweri Museveni, are politically driven. The proposed 'Uganda People's Defence Forces Bill, 2025', introduced by Defence Minister Jacob Marksons Oboth, awaits committee scrutiny, potentially redefining military and civilian judicial boundaries.

Human rights advocates condemn this legislation, fearing it will be wielded against opponents to stifle dissent. As the country gears up for the upcoming presidential election, opposition leader Bobi Wine prepares to vie for leadership amidst anticipated resistance from Museveni's long-standing rule.

