The Himachal Pradesh BJP announces a 'Tiranga Yatra' from May 14-23, under the Citizens for National Security, to honor Indian soldiers' bravery, featuring major events in Shimla, Dharamshala, Mandi, and Hamirpur, and additional marches across 33 BJP mandals in the state.

Himachal Pradesh's 'Tiranga Yatra': A Tribute to Brave Soldiers
In a significant move, the Himachal Pradesh BJP has announced a comprehensive 'Tiranga Yatra' campaign scheduled to run from May 14 to May 23. Bihari Lal Sharma, the state BJP general secretary, emphasized that this initiative is organized by Citizens for National Security in cooperation with the BJP. The campaign seeks to pay homage to the valiant acts of India's soldiers, particularly those involved in conflicts with Pakistan.

The 'Tiranga Yatra' will feature four major events at district levels: Shimla on May 14, Dharamshala on May 15, Mandi on May 16, and Hamirpur on May 17. These events will highlight the bravery and service of the nation's troops.

Beyond these key locations, separate marches will traverse 33 BJP mandals across the state, including Arki, Paonta Sahib, Una, Dalhousie, Manali, and others until May 24. This extensive outreach aims to promote patriotism and national pride by engaging communities in honoring their military heroes.

