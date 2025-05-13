Left Menu

Trump's Middle East Diplomacy Sparks New Alliances and Controversy

In a pivotal Middle East visit, President Trump urged Iran to pursue a better path while warning of maximum pressure if it does not comply. The trip includes fostering ties with Saudi Arabia through major cooperation agreements and potential diplomatic engagement with Syria, presenting strategic geopolitical shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:28 IST
  • Saudi Arabia

During a high-stakes visit to the Middle East, President Donald Trump called for Iran to seek a "new and better path," but he cautioned of "massive maximum pressure" if Tehran fails to align with his vision. His remarks were delivered at a US-Saudi investment conference, underscoring his desire to avoid conflict yet emphasizing urgency as Iran advances its nuclear agenda.

The visit also highlights Trump's push for Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords and recognize Israel, bearing in mind the recent exacerbation of Israeli-Palestinian tensions following the Hamas attack. Furthermore, discussions in the region involve a significant policy shift towards Syria, with Trump lifting US sanctions and meeting with President Ahmad al-Sharaa, who has been seen as a counterbalance to Iranian influence in Syria.

In Riyadh, Trump signed an array of economic and bilateral agreements with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, reinforcing US-Saudi alliances. Notably, the visit seeks to announce deals regarding energy, technological collaboration, and possible arms sales. However, Trump's moves also strain US-Israel ties, demonstrated by the unilateral Houthi truce announcement without notifying Israeli counterparts, highlighting ongoing diplomatic complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

