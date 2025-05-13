Trump's Middle East Diplomacy Sparks New Alliances and Controversy

During a high-stakes visit to the Middle East, President Donald Trump called for Iran to seek a "new and better path," but he cautioned of "massive maximum pressure" if Tehran fails to align with his vision. His remarks were delivered at a US-Saudi investment conference, underscoring his desire to avoid conflict yet emphasizing urgency as Iran advances its nuclear agenda.

The visit also highlights Trump's push for Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords and recognize Israel, bearing in mind the recent exacerbation of Israeli-Palestinian tensions following the Hamas attack. Furthermore, discussions in the region involve a significant policy shift towards Syria, with Trump lifting US sanctions and meeting with President Ahmad al-Sharaa, who has been seen as a counterbalance to Iranian influence in Syria.

In Riyadh, Trump signed an array of economic and bilateral agreements with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, reinforcing US-Saudi alliances. Notably, the visit seeks to announce deals regarding energy, technological collaboration, and possible arms sales. However, Trump's moves also strain US-Israel ties, demonstrated by the unilateral Houthi truce announcement without notifying Israeli counterparts, highlighting ongoing diplomatic complexities.

