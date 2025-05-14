Jose Mujica: The People's President and Progressive Pioneer of Uruguay Passes Away at 89

Jose Mujica, the former president of Uruguay, has died at the age of 89. Renowned for his simple lifestyle and transformative policies, Mujica's presidency left a lasting legacy both in Uruguay and internationally.

Mujica, affectionately known as 'Pepe' among Uruguayans, led a leftist government between 2010 and 2015, advocating for and implementing significant reforms around civil liberties, including the legalization of gay marriage and marijuana. His tenure inspired many across Latin America, with prominent leaders expressing profound respect for his impact.

Despite his revolutionary past with Uruguay's Marxist Tupamaros guerrilla movement, Mujica became a beloved figure, reflecting humility and progressive thinking, maintaining popularity beyond his years as president. His story is one of resilience, vision, and dedication to social justice, transcending political boundaries in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)