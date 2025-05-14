Left Menu

Jose Mujica: The People's President and Progressive Pioneer of Uruguay Passes Away at 89

Jose Mujica, former president of Uruguay and a once-time guerrilla, passed away at 89. Known for his modest lifestyle and progressive policies, Mujica's influence extended beyond Uruguay. His presidency marked significant civil liberties reforms including legalizing gay marriage and marijuana. Leaders from the region mourned his death and lauded his legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 05:37 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 05:37 IST
Jose Mujica: The People's President and Progressive Pioneer of Uruguay Passes Away at 89

Jose Mujica, the former president of Uruguay, has died at the age of 89. Renowned for his simple lifestyle and transformative policies, Mujica's presidency left a lasting legacy both in Uruguay and internationally.

Mujica, affectionately known as 'Pepe' among Uruguayans, led a leftist government between 2010 and 2015, advocating for and implementing significant reforms around civil liberties, including the legalization of gay marriage and marijuana. His tenure inspired many across Latin America, with prominent leaders expressing profound respect for his impact.

Despite his revolutionary past with Uruguay's Marxist Tupamaros guerrilla movement, Mujica became a beloved figure, reflecting humility and progressive thinking, maintaining popularity beyond his years as president. His story is one of resilience, vision, and dedication to social justice, transcending political boundaries in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025