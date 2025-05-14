Peru's Political Turmoil: Prime Minister Resigns
Peru's Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen resigned before a censure vote, amid rising crime and miner killings. His resignation highlights challenges for President Dina Boluarte, whose approval is at 2%. Boluarte must now restructure her cabinet as Peru faces political turbulence ahead of next year's elections.
Peruvian Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen resigned Tuesday, preempting a censure vote in Congress. His departure follows increasing concern over surging crime rates and the murder of 13 miners by illegal operators.
This move presents a significant hurdle for President Dina Boluarte, whose approval ratings have plummeted to 2%. Faced with replacing her cabinet under a new prime minister, Boluarte has already begun making key ministerial changes.
The political instability comes as Peru prepares for presidential and congressional elections next year, with reelection barred by the constitution. The nation grapples with governance challenges amidst escalating crime pressures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
