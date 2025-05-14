Left Menu

Trump to Lift Syrian Sanctions Amid Controversial Meeting with Former Insurgent Leader

President Trump plans to meet with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, lifting sanctions as part of a strategic Mideast tour. Al-Sharaa, a former insurgent linked to al-Qaida, recently became Syria's leader. Trump's visit includes attending Gulf diplomatic meetings and addressing U.S.-Qatar relations amid ongoing controversies over influence and gifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 14-05-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 12:15 IST
Trump to Lift Syrian Sanctions Amid Controversial Meeting with Former Insurgent Leader
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

President Donald Trump is poised to engage in a groundbreaking meeting with Syria's President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Wednesday. This encounter will occur during Trump's Middle Eastern tour, which encompasses visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. The meeting marks an unexpected shift as Trump moves to lift longstanding sanctions on Syria.

Ahmad al-Sharaa took power in Syria in January after leading insurgent groups that ended the Assad family's long rule. Despite his prior ties to al-Qaida, the U.S. sees this meeting as an opening to stabilize Syria. Trump revealed his decision was encouraged by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Turkey's President, promising to enhance regional peace.

Trump's itinerary also includes attending a Gulf Cooperation Council summit and navigating complex diplomatic waters in Qatar. This move occurs amid controversial discussions about Qatar's influence, including allegations of bribery and scandals tied to high-profile events like the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025