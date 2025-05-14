Trump to Lift Syrian Sanctions Amid Controversial Meeting with Former Insurgent Leader

President Donald Trump is poised to engage in a groundbreaking meeting with Syria's President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Wednesday. This encounter will occur during Trump's Middle Eastern tour, which encompasses visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. The meeting marks an unexpected shift as Trump moves to lift longstanding sanctions on Syria.

Ahmad al-Sharaa took power in Syria in January after leading insurgent groups that ended the Assad family's long rule. Despite his prior ties to al-Qaida, the U.S. sees this meeting as an opening to stabilize Syria. Trump revealed his decision was encouraged by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Turkey's President, promising to enhance regional peace.

Trump's itinerary also includes attending a Gulf Cooperation Council summit and navigating complex diplomatic waters in Qatar. This move occurs amid controversial discussions about Qatar's influence, including allegations of bribery and scandals tied to high-profile events like the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

