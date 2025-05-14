Tragedy in Gaza: Children Among Victims of Israeli Airstrikes

In a devastating overnight assault, Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza killed at least 22 children along with 26 others, according to local hospitals. The brutal strikes took place late Tuesday into early Wednesday, bringing the toll to 48.

This wave of violence erupted amid notable geopolitical events: the release of an Israeli-American hostage by Hamas, mediated by the United States, and former President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia.

Amidst these developments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu staunchly declared the continuation of Israeli military operations in Gaza, leaving hopes for an imminent ceasefire seemingly out of reach.

