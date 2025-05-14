Left Menu

Tragedy in Gaza: Children Among Victims of Israeli Airstrikes

At least 22 children and a total of 48 people were killed in northern Gaza following Israeli airstrikes late Tuesday and early Wednesday. The incident coincided with the release of an Israeli-American hostage by Hamas and a visit by President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia. Hopes for a ceasefire dimmed as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated Israel's commitment to continue its campaign in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 14-05-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 12:54 IST
Tragedy in Gaza: Children Among Victims of Israeli Airstrikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating overnight assault, Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza killed at least 22 children along with 26 others, according to local hospitals. The brutal strikes took place late Tuesday into early Wednesday, bringing the toll to 48.

This wave of violence erupted amid notable geopolitical events: the release of an Israeli-American hostage by Hamas, mediated by the United States, and former President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia.

Amidst these developments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu staunchly declared the continuation of Israeli military operations in Gaza, leaving hopes for an imminent ceasefire seemingly out of reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025