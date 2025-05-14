Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Lives of Five Boys in Kadapa Pond

In a heart-wrenching incident reported from Kadapa district, five boys met a tragic end when they drowned in a pond while playing, as disclosed by a police official on Wednesday.

The boys, aged 10 to 15 and visiting their maternal grandmother for summer holidays, ventured into the pond at Mallepally village, Brahmamgari Matham mandal, around 3 pm on Tuesday. Mydukuru Sub-divisional Police Officer Rajendra Prasad recounted that the pond was shallow up to 200 meters, but precipitously deepened to 12-13 feet, leading to the boys' fatal drowning as they struggled to swim.

Alerted by the prolonged absence of the boys, family members launched a search and discovered their clothes by the water's edge. Their bodies were retrieved from the pond around 11 pm. Police have registered a case, with a post-mortem expected to conclude today.

