Trump's Bold Middle East Power Play: Sanctions Lifted, New Alliances Forged

In a surprising diplomatic gesture, U.S. President Donald Trump met with Syria's president Ahmed al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia, urging the normalization of diplomatic ties with Israel. This unprecedented development follows an unexpected U.S. decision to lift sanctions on the Islamist-led Syrian government, signaling a major policy shift.

The meeting, held before a key summit between the United States and Gulf Arab states, saw Trump pushing Sharaa to follow the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco in normalizing relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords. Trump also hinted at hopes for Saudi Arabia to join this coalition.

The lifting of sanctions, despite Israeli skepticism and internal U.S. administration concerns, is seen as a boost for Sharaa's government amid ongoing efforts to consolidate control following Bashar al-Assad's ousting. The move is expected to enhance humanitarian aid efforts and potentially open up Syria to international trade and investment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)