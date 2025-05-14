Historic U.S.-Qatar Deal Sparks Trillion-Dollar Economic Boost

In a significant move to bolster bilateral relations, U.S. President Donald Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani signed a series of lucrative agreements on Wednesday.

According to a White House fact sheet, the deals are poised to generate an economic exchange valued at over $1.2 trillion. This includes a monumental $96 billion agreement for Qatar Airways to acquire up to 210 Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X planes, fitted with GE Aerospace engines.

Furthermore, a statement of intent has been included, potentially paving the way for $38 billion in future investments to upgrade Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base, and enhance its air defense and maritime security infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)