Bolivia's Court Blocks Evo Morales' Presidential Comeback

Bolivia's constitutional court has upheld a decision preventing former President Evo Morales from running for office again, citing a ban on serving more than two terms. Morales previously argued this restriction violated his human rights. Current President Luis Arce will not seek re-election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:57 IST
Bolivia's constitutional court has affirmed a ruling that effectively bars former President Evo Morales from participating in upcoming elections by enforcing a limitation of two presidential terms.

The court's unanimous decision follows years of debate over the legality of a third term, with Morales insisting that preventing his candidacy infringes upon his human rights. Morales has already completed three terms, permitted by a legal exception due to a constitutional amendment occurring during his tenure.

Morales attempted a fourth term in 2019 but departed the country amid contested election outcomes. In response to the recent ruling, Morales declared on X that only the populace could dissuade him from seeking office. Meanwhile, current President Luis Arce, once a protégé of Morales, has announced he does not intend to pursue re-election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

