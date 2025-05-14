Bolivia's Court Blocks Evo Morales' Presidential Comeback
Bolivia's constitutional court has upheld a decision preventing former President Evo Morales from running for office again, citing a ban on serving more than two terms. Morales previously argued this restriction violated his human rights. Current President Luis Arce will not seek re-election.
Bolivia's constitutional court has affirmed a ruling that effectively bars former President Evo Morales from participating in upcoming elections by enforcing a limitation of two presidential terms.
The court's unanimous decision follows years of debate over the legality of a third term, with Morales insisting that preventing his candidacy infringes upon his human rights. Morales has already completed three terms, permitted by a legal exception due to a constitutional amendment occurring during his tenure.
Morales attempted a fourth term in 2019 but departed the country amid contested election outcomes. In response to the recent ruling, Morales declared on X that only the populace could dissuade him from seeking office. Meanwhile, current President Luis Arce, once a protégé of Morales, has announced he does not intend to pursue re-election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Run For One Nation: Advocating for Unified Elections
Haryana CM Criticizes Punjab's Water Politics Amid Tensions
Lars Klingbeil Set to Rise in German Politics
Navjot Sidhu Launches YouTube Channel, Shifts Focus from Politics to Personal Insights
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Launches Intensive Training Programme for EROs and BLOs Ahead of Assembly Elections