Congress Denounces BJP's Alleged Politicization of Operation Sindoor

The Indian National Congress, on Wednesday, vehemently criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly politicizing Operation Sindoor. Congress leaders asserted that the operation was executed by the nation's defense forces and stressed that no political entity should claim exclusive credit for it.

In a meeting held in Delhi, senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and Priyanka Gandhi, offered condolences to the victims of the Poonch attack. The congregation reiterated its support for the Indian armed forces and highlighted concerns over an apparent intelligence breakdown in the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) demanded clarity regarding the sudden ceasefire with Pakistan and the silence of the Indian government on President Trump's claims of brokering peace. They emphasized that the issue of Kashmir should remain bilateral, cautioning against unwarranted internationalization. Calls for a parliamentary session to address these issues were also made.

(With inputs from agencies.)