Kerala BJP Leader Advocates Boycott of Turkey Amidst Terrorism Allegations

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar supports boycotting trade and tourism with Turkey, citing Turkey's alleged support for terrorism. Despite India's aid to Turkey post-earthquake, Chandrasekhar highlights India's stance on investing and supporting nations aligned with peaceful coexistence, sans terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-05-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 11:37 IST
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the president of the Kerala BJP, has expressed support for calls to boycott trade and tourism with Turkey. He emphasizes that Indians prefer not to spend their money on nations that support countries sponsoring terrorism.

Chandrasekhar reminded the public that India extended help to Turkey with 'Operation Dost' following a devastating earthquake in 2023. He criticized Turkey for its reported backing of a nation involved in terror activities against India.

Chandrasekhar's online posts reinforced the boycott, urging Indians to favor investment and relations with countries that share a peaceful and anti-terrorism ideology, aligning with India's economic stature as the fourth-largest in the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

