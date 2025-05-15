Trump Weighs Visit to Russia-Ukraine Talks
Former U.S. President Donald Trump considered attending Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Turkey. While on a Gulf tour, he expressed that his visit on Friday would depend on the appropriateness of the situation. Trump hopes for progress in negotiations and an end to the conflict.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday his consideration of attending the Russia-Ukraine peace talks scheduled in Turkey on Friday, should the situation deem it appropriate.
Speaking at a business breakfast in Doha during his Gulf tour, Trump expressed his willingness to travel to the talks if necessary, stating, "I was thinking about going, but it is very tough. If something happened I would go on Friday if it was appropriate."
Trump emphasized the importance of ongoing diplomatic efforts, hoping that the negotiations will bring Russia and Ukraine closer to resolving their conflicts. "It has to stop," he urged, in reference to the ongoing tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
